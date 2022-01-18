Council helps residents with energy matters

East Renfrewshire Council wants to avoid anyone having to think twice about putting their heating on

As the cost of fuel continues to rise many people are left worrying about their bills, but the service offers free, impartial help and information on anything related to home energy including managing bills, energy debt, grants and energy efficiency.

Housing and Maintenance convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “We don’t want anyone to have to think twice about putting their heating on, so this service is a fantastic resource for anyone who is worried about their energy bills or wants to know how to keep their homes warm.

"I would encourage anyone in East Renfrewshire who has concerns around energy to get in touch with us.”

To find out more or to book a home visit with an Energy Cost Advisor, email [email protected] or call 0141 577 3001.