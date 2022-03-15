Council leaders see how £42.5m Allander Leisure Centre project is progressing

Joint council leaders Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody with McLaughlin & Harvey's social value coordinator Amy McBride and marketing manager Lori Smith

East Dunbartonshire Council is redeveloping the current Bearsden site as part of a £42.5m investment – including a new, state-of-the-art sports and leisurecomplex, as well as a support centre for adults with learning disabilities.

The project is being carried out in phases, with the first, constructionof the new Allander Leisure Centre, on track for completion this autumn.

Main contractor McLaughlin & Harvey is co-ordinating, with a range ofinternal works progressing, including: a swimming pool and training pool; sauna and steam vitality room; hyd rotherapy pool; gym and studios; spin room; games hall; squash courts; changing facilities; and a café.

There will also be a new support facility created for adults with learning disabilities to replace Kelvinbank Resource Centre in Kirkintilloch.

The main centre is due to open in autumn 2022, with the final project forecast to be completed by summer 2023.

Phase two involves the decommission and demolition of the existing leisurecentre, which will temporarily reduce car parking capacity.

Phase three is the construction of a new 'Sportsdrome', including twofootball pitches and a tennis court, and final car park works.

The council's joint leaders Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody visited the site last week to see the future take shape , where they also met apprentices learning on the job - tying in with Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022.

Councillor Andrew Polson said: "It's fantastic to see the new Allander Leisure Centre taking shape.

"Work is going according to plan and we look forward to the first phase being completed in the autumn.

"It has been a long road and I want to thank everyone who has helped along the way."

Councillor Vaughan Moody added: "I'm delighted with the progress that has taken place to create this multi-million pound complex.

"It's going to be a wonderful asset for Bearsden and East Dunbartonshire."

McLaughlin & Harvey is the main contractor and architectural design is by Holmes Miller, with support from Doig+Smith, Brown + Wallace and planning consultancy Barton Willmore.

Work has been carried out with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, and East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

As agreed, McLaughlin & Harvey has carried out a programme of communityengagement, including projects with Kelvinbank Resource Centre, MossheadPrimary, Milngavie in Bloom, Douglas Academy and Milngavie FC.

McLaughlin and Harvey's frameworks director, Chris Boyle, said: “ To date our work has provided a legacy of social and economic value of £4.46m, including 21 new-start apprentices, 65 new-start jobs and 1,214 hours of work placements.