Council report highlights impact climate change could have on Glasgow

A council report has highlighted how climate change could impact on Glasgow.

Next week, the Environment, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction Committee will be asked to review the Climate Adaption Plan and refer it to the City Administration Committee for approval.

The 116-page document explains how climate change could impact Glasgow and the actions that the city can take in response.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What risks does Glasgow face?

A risk assessment carried out by the council found that flood risk, damage and disruption could have an impact on the design, construction and maintenance of Glasgow’s building and land.

A change in rainfall levels and a rise in temperatures would also impact on Glasgow’s natural habitats and species - droughts and erosion are just two of the problems that climate change could cause.

The weather was named as one of the best things about Glasgow. Pic Pixabay.

Climate change could also have consequences for the health of Glaswegians. The report highlights that the most vulnerable - the elderly, those with pre-existing illnesses, young people and the economically and socially vulnerable - would be most affected.

Hotter days and longer heat waves have the potential to increase heat-related illnesses and deaths. Flooding and heatwaves could also change retail and consumer behaviour, and cause damage to buildings and travel disruption.

What is Glasgow council going to do?

Glasgow’s Climate Plan has set out the city’s ambitious target of hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

However, the report states: “Positive progress is being made regarding climate mitigation at a city wide level. However it must be noted that even if carbon emissions targets are met, major climate impacts are still likely to happen because of the historical carbon emissions already locked into the atmosphere.”

So while the council is taking action to try and meet this target - such as making it harder to open a drive-thru in Glasgow - the adaption plan aims to help the city be ‘climate ready’ and ‘resilient’.

It sets out 13 interventions that can be made, in a bid to better understand, address and tackle the most significant risks.