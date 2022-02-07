Many Glaswegians have been working from home throughout the pandemic - but how long will this last?

Working from home has its advantages. Who misses the commute, being stuck in traffic and missing out on time at home? And isn’t it great getting to go for a walk around your neighbourhood during a lunch break?

Working from home has been the norm for many since the start of the pandemic - but when will we be heading back to the office? (Credit: Shutterstock

But there are also negatives. It can be hard to focus when you have so many distractions around you. And, for those with nice colleagues, we’ve missed out on the office banter.

The Scottish Government has now updated its advice on working, meaning employees could soon be returning to the office.

What is the Scottish Government advice?

The Scottish Government updated its advice on January 31, 2022, and it is now encouraging employers to consider implementing hybrid working - meaning employers split working between the office and home.

However, it does warn: “It is recognised that homeworking still remains one of the most effective protections against the virus and for maintaining business resilience.”

It is not advising a wholesale return to offices and says a number of businesses have successfully trialled hybrid working schemes throughout the pandemic.

What about different sectors?

The Scottish Government has different rules for different sectors.

For example, face coverings must be warn in bingo halls and casinos, while workers entering other people’s homes are asked to take a Lateral Flow test beforehand.