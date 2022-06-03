Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Day fun

Organisers of Cumberauld Gala Day are putting the finishing touches to the family-friendly programme for the first time since the pandemic struck. The virus crisis is in fact the reason why the normal base of The Link Centre cannot be utilised as vaccinations continue to be dished out there.

However, the building which was used as the first hub is free on the day and will be utilised as will its spacious grounds.

Billy Lees of Cumbernauld Community Forum who is co-ordinating what will be his last event before bowing out for a well-earned rest said that the bash’s trademark parade would start from Freedom City Church in St Mungo’s Road with an assembly time of 10.30am for 11am.

He added: “The parade will march along to Central Way and then to South Muirhead Road and into Muirfield where the crowning of the Gala Queen will take place at 12noon.

"There is free parking all day at the roof parking area next to Wetherspoon’s.Anyone wishing to book a stall can pick up an application from the Muirfield centre or Cornerstone.”