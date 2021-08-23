Daredevil Mechelle's sky fall brings water to Malawi

Mechelle says WaterAid really does essential work for people to live a healthier and safer life

Mechelle Barbour, who works in Scottish Water’s People Directorate, will parachute for WaterAid on Sunday August 29, at Strathallan Airfield, Perthshire.

Although it will be the first time Mechelle has ever completed a jump, she admits the thought of helping those in need of water during a pandemic is spurring her on.

Mechelle, from Airdrie, and who is based at Scottish Water’s office near Stepps, has already proven to be a WaterAid fundraiser during lockdown, after she organised friends, colleagues and family to complete consecutive 5kms over five days.

She said: “I want to inspire others to go for it, do what they love or want to achieve - do something that makes you scared or takes you out your comfort zone.

"I want to encourage my Scottish Water colleagues and friends and family to help those in need and do something amazing for charity. I am jumping for water on August 29 and I’m so excited.

“WaterAid really does essential work for people to live a healthier and safer life. It’s life-changing for people and communities.

"Water is one of life’s essentials that we often take for granted and that really does bring it in to perspective - by helping support communities in need, families and children, who desperately need safe water, toilet facilities and good hygiene.

“During lockdown, I managed to get a group of colleagues, family and friends to complete 5k for five days in my local community and we all donated £5 on the Friday when we completed our challenge. This reached out to more people and created an impactful awareness for Water Aid and the work they do.

"This charity activity was throughout the lockdown last year and my aim was to get people moving and exercising through this tough time for all. I then went on to organise a charity giveaway with local businesses.”