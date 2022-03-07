Date and route announced for annual Pride march in Glasgow

The organisers of the annual Glasgow Pride march have announced the date for this year’s event.

The Pride march will take place on June 25, 2022, with more events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Collaboration

As well as the march, this year’s events will primarily be collaborations with venues across the city, offering greater accessibility to the LGBT community and including events for families and under 18s.

In addition, the programme of events means businesses serving the community can participate and the concept of Pride Glasgow itself is more flexible and can cater to the different audiences within the community.

Several charities and organisations have already signed up participate in the march this year and event sponsors are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Where will the Pride march go?

Pride Glasgow’s 2022 march starts at noon on Saturday, June 25, at Greendyke Street, just outside Glasgow Green and after making its way through Glasgow City Centre, ends on the Broomielaw near the new Barclays Campus, where there will be a small selection of stalls and activities.

‘Excited and delighted’

Chris Lang, Pride Glasgow’s chair, said: “We’re excited and delighted to be in a position to deliver the Pride Glasgow march again this June after a two year break. The team are hard at work pulling everything together as we speak, and if all goes to plan we will be announcing some fabulous events to go alongside the march in the coming months. It’s good to be back”