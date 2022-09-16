David Mundell's "buttockgate" made the Queen laugh!

The First Minister said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to The King, The Queen Consort and entire Royal Family.

“For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been the great constant in our national life. She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear.

“Throughout her reign she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity. Scotland loved, respected and admired her.

Her Majesty had a wicked sense of humour, according to MP David Mundell; tributes also came from Angela Crawley and Mairi McAllan.

“By all accounts, Her Majesty was rarely happier than when she was here in Scotland at her beloved Balmoral – a fact I have been privileged to observe personally.

“I hope it will be a source of comfort to her family that she spent her final days in a place that she loved so much.

“This is a moment of acute loss and profound sadness; it is also a moment of enormous significance. The passing of Queen Elizabeth marks the end of an era. Our nation is in mourning.”

Clydesdale MP David Mundell has met the Queen on many occasions and shared some of his fondest memories with the Gazette.

He said: “One of the things I remember most is the Queen had the ability to put you at your ease.

“When I was admitted as a Privy Councillor in 2010, an elaborate ceremony involving kneeling down on stools, I was concerned that I might trip up and fall over in front of Her Majesty.

“When it came to the ceremony in Buckingham Palace, I knew the Queen would take it all in her – but thankfully I didn’t fall!

“At council meetings, following the business, the Queen would always take time to speak to you and often had something amusing to say about current events.

“She was on top of everything; in 2015 she interrogated me about the row in the House of Commons in which the SNP MPs wanted to sit on the Front Benches, where traditionally Labour members sat.

“I found myself blurting out, “Oh, your Majesty, that’s buttockgate.”

“I thought, “In my first meeting with the Queen, I’ve said the word ‘buttock’. What is to happen?” Rather than me being taken off to the Tower, the Queen just laughed. She found it all very amusing.

“She had a wicked sense of humour but was very human too; I remember her telling me about Prince Philip being told to rest and saying that he wouldn’t do it!

“One of the things the Queen was also able to do was really focus on you when she was speaking to you – there was never the impression she wanted to move on to the next person.”

While David was shocked to hear the news on Thursday, he said be believed her fast passing was something the Queen would have wanted rather than a lengthy period of incapacity.

He continued: “Like everyone else, I was very sad to hear the news; it was a combination of sadness and the affection you felt for her.

“The Queen lived a very long and full life; it’s not until someone is gone you truly understand the scale of their contribution and how much you took their presence for granted so their passing comes as a shock.

“There are pictures all over London of the Queen, from billboards to shops, so it’s hard to grasp that she’s gone. It’s definitely the end of a long and distinguished era.”

And the politician concluded by praising the Queen for her long and distinguished service.

He added: “Over her seven decades as our monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a constant, steadying presence in the life of the nation.

“She set an exemplary standard for personal behaviour and over the 70 years of her reign was the ultimate symbol of what it means to be British.

“Her unstinting and unwavering service, through good times and bad, was an inspiration to so many. She was at all times a faultless ambassador for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this saddest of times.”

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the Royal Family.

She said: “This is a profoundly sad moment, as we reflect on an extraordinary life of dedicated service.

“One of her first engagements as Queen nearly 70 years ago was to visit Hamilton so she will always have an affiliation with its people.

“The Royal Family also have a strong bond with the Royal Burgh of Lanark with King Charles attending events there just last week.

“Many people, myself included, have not known a time when there was a different monarch. It is unlikely that there will ever be another to reign for so long.

"Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to meet the Queen. I was due to attend the Holyrood Garden Party but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I will be in Parliament this weekend to pay tribute.”

Clydesdale MSP Màiri McAllan also extended her sincere condolences.

She said: “The Queen personified many of the values of duty and dedicated service which we all aspire to follow. Her passing marks the end of an era that has witnessed so many changes in all our lives.

“Over the years, the Queen made a number of visits to Lanarkshire, including New Lanark in 2000 when she was welcomed by thousands lining the streets.