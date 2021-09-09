Diamond day for Lanark couple

Agnes and James, better known as Hamish, will be toasting 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

These days, a couple reaching the milestone of 60 years of wedded bliss is a bit more like hen’s teeth.

But that’s exactly what Lanark couple James and Agnes Imrie will be celebrating today (Thursday).

The couple knew each other at Lanark Grammar School but when their eyes locked at the dancing in Forth in 1959, their future was mapped out.

The happy couple on their wedding day, September 9, 1961, in Lanark.

They married in the Co-operative Hall in Lanark on September 9, 1961, where the reception was also held.

James (80) and Agnes (78) set up home at Robiesland and they have lived there ever since. James didn’t have far to move; he’d lived in the area since he was two!

After leaving the Grammar, James initially worked at the piggery at New Lanark but he soon moved to the farm at Robiesland where he worked as a labourer for 55 years until he retired.

The couple had four children – James (58), Douglas (57), Christine (56) and Agnes jnr (51). They have since been blessed with 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, with the 20th on the way in November!

Motherhood didn’t stop Agnes rolling up her sleeves and working too though.

When she left the Grammar, she started working at New Lanark Mill as a weaver. After marriage, she worked at the Caledonian Hotel as a cleaner before serving customers at Dalziel’s Bakery in Lanark and later Smith the Bakers in the town.

However, her favourite job was helping Lanark Primary pupils get to and from school – working as a lollipop lady for 13 years before she too retired.

As a life-long supporter of Lanark United FC, James is now an honorary member having worked as a volunteer handyman for the club for years.

He and Agnes also enjoyed ballroom dancing, holidays to Blackpool and visiting family in Australia.

This week, they will celebrate their Diamond Day with their extended family here at home.