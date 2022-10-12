Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dinosaurs appear at Glasgow Botanic Gardens ahead of GlasGLOW

Dinosaurs have invaded Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens.

By Jamie Callaghan
11 minutes ago

The huge dinosaurs were erected in the Botanic Gardens overnight as it prepares to host GlasGLOW.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Land That Time Forgot’ - hence the dinosaurs.

The immersive outdoor experience, created by organisers itison, runs between October 26 and November 13.

Most Popular

The dinosaurs at the Botanic Gardens.

Orchestrated by a team of set and sound designers, Scotland’s biggest Halloween event and light show is back this year with a 60-minute journey through a pre-historic world of dinosaurs, volcanoes and creepy crawlies.

Snap up tickets before they’re all gone on the itison website.

GlasgowDinosaurs