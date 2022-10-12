Dinosaurs have invaded Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens.

The huge dinosaurs were erected in the Botanic Gardens overnight as it prepares to host GlasGLOW.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Land That Time Forgot’ - hence the dinosaurs.

The immersive outdoor experience, created by organisers itison, runs between October 26 and November 13.

The dinosaurs at the Botanic Gardens.

Orchestrated by a team of set and sound designers, Scotland’s biggest Halloween event and light show is back this year with a 60-minute journey through a pre-historic world of dinosaurs, volcanoes and creepy crawlies.