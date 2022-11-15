Dozen dead swans found at Glasgow park

Glasgow council has confirmed that 12 dead swans found at a park were killed by bird flu.

A dog walker visiting Hogganfield Park this morning warned others to stay away in a social media post after witnessing the distressing scene.

Glasgow City Council said the birds will be removed.

The most recent update from the council confirmed that 12 dead swans had been found, with the number expected to rise.

A dozen swans have been reported dead.

It said that the it’s assumed the birds died from avian flu.

A statement earlier in the day said: “Due to the high footfall in the park, we have engaged an approved contractor to ensure the birds are removed and disposed of appropriately.

Advertisement

“We are monitoring our parks regularly but members of the public are advised to avoid any contact with a dead bird or any bird that appears to be visibly sick.

“If anyone encounters a dead or sick bird they should report this to our environmental health team through our website or by calling 0141 287 1059.”

The country has been facing its largest ever outbreak of avian flu – and bird keepers including those with hens have been told to protect their flocks.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Great Britain to lessen the risk of the disease spreading in poultry and other captive birds.