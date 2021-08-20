East Dunbartonshire Council monitoring situation over Afghan refugees

East Dunbartonshire Council HQ

This comes after North Lanarkshire Council said on Thursday it was in talks with other Scottish local authorities to give the stricken people fleeing the country a fresh start.

NLC Council Leader Jim Logue said: “North Lanarkshire has a proud record of ensuring people escaping terror are made to made to feel welcome. We will do everything within our powers to help those people in the greatest need.”