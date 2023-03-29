Singer songwriter lands in Glasgow clutching a Nandos bag and ready to perform his latest tribute track to Jamal Edwards ‘Eyes Closed’

Ed Sheeran has landed in rainy Glasgow after travelling via private jet on Tuesday.

The Shape of You singer, 32, who lives in Suffolk, is completing the Scottish leg of his sold-out European tour, and arrived looking dapper dressed in a khaki hoodie, black jeans and some flash yellow and black high top trainers.

The humble star was not only carrying his own backpack but was also clutching a Nando’s takeaway bag after enjoying the popular brand of fast food onboard. Ed has long been a fan of Nando’s and even got the fast-food outlet to set up a peri peri chicken stall at his wedding.

When supporting rapper and record producer, Example, 40, on tour on 10 May 2010, the pair freestyled a song they called the ‘Nando’s Skank’ when they were together backstage which went viral. In it, Ed came up with the lyrics: "Yo, and we eat chicken for free / Cause he’s got a black card you see".

Ed Sheeran then went on to become a global superstar and got his very own black Nando’s card. It is clear to see going global didn’t make him swap fried chicken for foie gras.

After flying from London, the Yorkshire-born singer is set to perform at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow as part of his European tour.

This part of the tour comes just after the release of Ed’s tribute track to the late Jamal Edwards, Eyes Closed, which has been praised by critics. Ed has spoken frequently about the effect of the death of his close friend who passed away from a cardiac arrest from alcohol and cocaine abuse in 2022. Ed shared with the Guardian that “he didn’t want to live any more”.

He added that he felt “selfish” and “embarrassed” to talk about it, saying: “No one really talks about their feelings where I come from”

Ed praised his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 30, who encouraged him to seek help.

“People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England. I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting,” he said.

Speaking about Jamal’s tragic death, Ed Sheeran said: "I would never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died," he added. "And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near."

The harrowing track, Eyes Closed, has received rave reviews since its release on Friday.

The Guardian gave it three stars and said: “the lyrics feel more personal” and “you’d be astonished if it isn’t another enormous hit”

The Independent gave it four stars and commented that: “If this were a love song, it would make for a romantic image. But the picture Sheeran paints – the moment where he opens his eyes knowing the person he loves isn’t there anymore – is stronger. It stays with you.”

While ‘Eyes Closed’ is a pop-leaning cut, it’s really a harrowing track about “losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and everything just reminds you of them and the things you did together,” Ed Sheeran explained via a press statement.

Whilst his latest tribute track has got everybody talking, the star recently revealed that his

his monster hit Shape Of You almost had a blockbuster guest spot from hip hop billionaire, Jay-Z, 53.

When being interviewed by The Rolling Stone Ed admitted that they “were in touch” at the time.

Ed said: “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”