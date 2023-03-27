Full circle moment for Lewis Capaldi as he plays Ed Sheeran at age 13 and Thinking Out Loud star covers his song

Lewis Capaldi experienced a full-circle moment when Ed Sheeran, his icon, performed the Scottish singer-songwriter’s hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ at his show on Saturday night.

Ed Sheeran, 32, took to the stage at the O2 Arena in London and played the song to the audience who were lucky enough to get tickets to the sold out show.

This sweet gesture was in response to the fact that, when Lewis,26, appeared on This Morning, he urged fans to go out and buy Ed’s album instead of his own.

This Morning presenter, Alison Hammond, 48, asked Lewis how he would promote his new album to the viewers and Lewis’ response left Alison in fits of giggles.

Lewis answered: "Is there a camera I can look into? Don’t waste your time. It’s a complete and utter joke that I’ve been allowed to make a second one”

He quipped: "If anything, and I didn’t think this was possible - I’ve gotten worse! So don’t bother yourself with it. Go buy Ed Sheeran’s latest offering instead."

After hearing that Ed had performed his song, The Scottish singer took to Twitter to post a home video showing himself, at 13, playing Ed Sheeran’s track Small Bump for his dad. The slightly pink-faced teen sweetly sings along to the song before the video changes to the second clip.

This clip is a video of Ed Sheeran playing Lewis’ first hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ to a crowd of over 20,000 fans.

Lewis accompanied his post with a caption saying: “Me, playing Ed Sheeran to my parents when I was 13.

“Ed Sheeran playing my song to 20,000 all these years later”

In the comments he posted: “Most insane full circle moment”

Ed shared it on his Instagram and accompanied it with this comment:

"Love this and love you @lewiscapaldi x."

Fans of the singers loved the video and were quick to comment on both Twitter and Instagram:

One tweeted: “That moment was insane!!!! Was not expecting Ed to sing your song!! He spoke so highly of you”

Another followed up with: “Love how you did a cover of Ed Sheeran, and then years later, he covered one of yours! It’s the circle of life for musicians”