Edible community garden set to open in Govan

Edible gardens are set to spring up at the heart of Govan.

GalGael Trust has announced it will be partnering with creative programme Dandelion to grow an Unexpected Garden in its yard at Ibrox Terrace.

Commissioned by EventScotland and funded via the Scottish Government, Dandelion is Scotland’s contribution to UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a nationwide programme of creative events and engagement.

Driven by the concept of ‘Sow, Grow, Share’ – not just food but ideas, music, scientific knowledge, and community - Dandelion takes a unique approach to growing. Bringing together artists, scientists, performers, and technologists to present events and programmes throughout Scotland, including the Unexpected Gardens, Dandelion will culminate in hundreds of harvest celebrations later this year.

The Govan Unexpected Garden will transform the Ibrox Terrace yard, a former timber storage facility which backs onto GalGael’s workshop on Fairley Street.

Volunteers have begun building a community garden.

GalGael is a community who work together on demanding common tasks and stand in solidarity with those experiencing the profound effects of wealth inequality.

They will be digging in alongside Tenement Veg, a working co-operative in Glasgow’s Southside, that grows and shares vegetables with the community. Dandelion’s latest Unexpected Garden will become a unique growing and learning space for the people of Govan to come together.

A wooden boat will be upcycled and upturned to create a welfare cabin and tool-shed, while an outdoor kitchen will facilitate the rediscovery of traditional methods of preserving and explore the creation of herbal remedies. With social spaces carved out within, neighbours and visitors will be able to share food and get to know one another in the unique environment.

The garden will host a programme of events throughout the summer for the whole community to enjoy, curated by GalGael which will culminate with a Harvest event in September. The programme will be released at the end of April ahead of the events.

David Lees of Galgael Trust said: “The past two years of a global pandemic have only served to deepen experiences of isolation and loneliness, meaning spaces and activities to gather round are needed more than ever. Govan’s Unexpected Garden will bring people together for growing, sharing food and music – cultivating local resilience in ways that are both regenerative of the commons and restorative for individuals.”

The 13 gardens, which are spread all across Scotland from Stranraer to the Highlands, will be visited by Dandelion’s specially designed Cubes of Perpetual Light, part-artwork, part-miniature vertical farms, the cubes will grow hundreds of seedlings under LED light, showcasing the latest technological innovation in horticulture.

Dandelion’s Unexpected Gardens will even include one stunning ‘Floating Garden’ which will tour the Forth and Clyde Canal, launching from Glasgow in June.

Consisting of two barges and floating ecosystems that will be delivered in collaboration with urban water scaping specialists, Biomatrix, the Floating Garden will engage community networks across central Scotland, from local growers and schools to members of the public, audiences can follow the tour to experience the gardens in all their glory. One barge will carry one of Dandelion’s striking cubes, whilst the other will host a miniature allotment, complete with its own garden shed.