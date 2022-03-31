Equal pay claimants to protest outside Glasgow City Chambers this morning

Equal pay claimants will be protesting outside Glasgow City Chambers this morning, as a warning ahead of the upcoming local elections.

The protesters will have a simple message: ‘Equal pay hasn’t gone away’.

Members of GMB and Unison caught up in the long-running equal pay dispute had been due to go on strike this week, however, this was postponed following assurances from the council leader that the 2019 deal will be maintained for negotiations over interim payments, and that those payments will be delivered by October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with unions expecting a plan to be put in place for the delivery of interim and new equal pay claims ahead of the next scheduled strike dates on April 20-21, claimants are keeping up the pressure on the council ahead of the local elections.

The cost of cleaning Glasgow streets is the highest in Scotland.

GMB Scotland organiser Sean Baillie said: “The suspension of strikes following Susan Aitken’s intervention doesn’t lift the pressure on the council because expectations are now greater that they will finally make good on the settlement of interim and new claims.

“This leap of faith made by thousands of women who continue to be discriminated against by the council must be respected, and that means the council leader working with the joint claimants to put in place the plan for a negotiated settlement.

“Time is tight ahead of strikes scheduled for next month, but our members recognise that there can be no let-up with the employer because everything they have achieved has been done through their own organisation and industrial strength.