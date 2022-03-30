10 new bars and restaurants opening in Glasgow this spring

As the days start to get longer, we can look forward to some exciting new hospitality venues opening in Glasgow.

With warmer weather, and fewer covid restrictions on the horizon, this spring looks to be more normal that last. As well as this, there have been announcements of some new food and drink venues in Glasgow.

From a new seafood restaurant to a swanky hotel, here we take a look at some of the best new venues set to open, or have just opened, in Glasgow this spring.

Shucks

This new seafood restaurant from the owners of Cail Bruich and itison founder Oli Norman opens its doors in Hyndland today (30 March).

The team say that the seafood bar and restaurant will serve up the best produce from Scottish waters with dishes, designed by head chef Shaun Haggarty.

What’s on the menu? Menu highlights include Shucks champagne clams, green chilli, coriander and charred sourdough; BBQ Halibut with trotter glaze; and small plates and bar snacks like Hamachi Crudo and Tator tots, chive crème fraiche and herring caviar.

The drinks menu includes a Champagne and cocktail trolley brought to your table; a wine and Champagne list by Cail Bruich’s head sommelier; and seasonal cocktails including the in-house Negroni served at your table.

Location: 168 Hyndland Road, G12 9HZ

Gōst

Gost will open this month

The team behind modern Scottish fine dining restaurant, Glaschu and popular gastro pub The Duke’s Umbrella, are set to open their latest restaurant and bar space, Gōst.

What’s on the menu? The new addition to the city centre’s dining scene will see a menu, carefully crafted by chef John Molloy, that features snacks and starters such as a crab bisque shooter and roast Orkney scallops. Mains include UK ex-dairy prime rib.

Location: 77 Bothwell Street, G2 6TS

When will it open? Today, 30 March.

Crabshakk Botanics

The much-loved Finnieston restaurant will have a sister venue soon, as Crabshakk Botanics takes shape.

What’s on the menu? We spoke to manager Lily Brown in February and she said: “We’re going to very much take the same core values and menu from Crabshakk as we want people to come in and feel like it’s familiar.

“The menu will have all kinds of Crabshakk classics on there but we will be scaling up, so there will be a few changes in the menu.

“We’ll also going to focus more on the drinks side of things, and offer an extensive wine list and cocktails. We really want it to be a space where people can come and enjoy a lovely bottle of wine or cocktails and end up staying for a while and getting some oysters or something from the new evening snacks offering.”

Location: 26 Vinicombe Street, G12 8BE

When will it open? The team haven’t given an exact date, but have said it’ll be sometime this spring.

Gyros

Gyros will open on Byres Road this month

The new ‘grab and go’ style diner on Glasgow’s Byres Road will offer a culinary trip to Greece with a menu that includes a selection of Gyros.

What’s on the menu? The menu will include influences and flavours from the wider Mediterranean, as well as a showcase of the vibrant modern Greek food scene that has emerged over the last decade.

Chicken, pork, lamb, meatball, king prawn as well as plant based alternative Gyros and Souvlaki are at the heart of the menu that also offers falafel, skepasti (Greek pizza), Halloumi loaded fries, pittas and dips.

Location: 223 Byres Road

When will it open? Late March, so any day now.

Rickshaw & Co

The new Indian restaurant will open in Glasgow’s West End.

Taking inspiration from their childhood and travels, co-owners, Tushar Ahmed and Gulshan Soni want to bring the amazing flavours, colours and culture of India to create a new casual dining experience in Glasgow.

What’s on the menu? Rickshaw & Co will offer a modern perspective on street food from the bustling food markets of India and Bangladesh.

Location: 9 - 17 Patrick Bridge Street

When will it open? Later this spring.

Ting Thai

This popular Thai restaurant made the move west from Edinburgh to West Nile Street last year. It has since opened on Byres Road at the site of The Hill pub.

What’s on the menu? Small boxes, soup bowls, curries and rice and noodle dishes.

Location: 94 Byres Road, G12 8TB

When will it open? Ting Thai opened earlier this month.

Grain and Grind west end

This popular chain of coffee shops will add to its outlets, as a new west end cafe will open this year.

What’s on the menu? Customers can look forward to freshly roasted coffee, homemade bakes, pastries, and more.

Location: The new venue will be located on the corner of Old Dumbarton Road and Lumsden Street, close Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

When will it open? Grain and Grind west end opened earlier this month.

Plant Blonde

This vegan bakery and cafe opened recently in the west end.

What’s on the menu? As selection of plant based sweet treats and savoury options. The team used to supply their wares wholesale to cafes such as Caffeine Battlefield, Rose and Grants and Juicy.

Location: Hyndland Street, where Allander Framing used to be.

When will it open? It opened earlier this month.

Innis & Gunn

Innis & Gunn is set to open its second Brewery Taproom bar in Glasgow, with permissions now lodged for the new site.

What’s on the menu? The popular and well established Brewery Taproom format offers customers quality pub food, ranging from small plates to bigger bar snacks, along with a varied drinks selection.

Location: Innis & Gunn will take over a currently vacant outlet located on West Nile Street

When will it open? Due to open mid-2022, the new location will be Innis & Gunn’s largest to date, comprising of over 4000 square feet.

Fat Hippo

Fat Hippo, a group of independent burger joints found in the North East and West of England, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Edinburgh, is opening in Glasgow this year.

What’s on the menu? The family friendly burger joint is famed for its quality ingredients and quirky flavours, with burgers like their PB&J (a beef burger topped with peanut butter and bacon jam) available, alongside the classics.

Location: St Vincent Street.

When will it open? Spring/summer.

Ones to look out for

House of Gods

House of Gods is coming to Glasgow, as confirmed by owner Mike Baxter earlier this year. Opened in September 2019, House of Gods is a 22-room boutique hotel and cocktail bar just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

What’s on the menu? The Edinburgh hotel has a restaurant and bar, the Casablanca Cocktail Club, which seats 50 covers and is open to non-residents. We could see something similar in Glasgow.

Location: 61-63 Glassford Street

When will it open? It’s expected to open in the autumn.

Mowgli

This Indian Street food restaurant is making a welcome foray into Glasgow this year.

What’s on the menu? Mowgli features dishes that Indians eat at home and on their streets and are ‘a million miles away from the curry stereotype.’ Think dishes that are healthy, often vegan and always packed with fresh flavour.

The food menu at the other venues is broken down into street chaat, tiffin boxes, the house kitchen, street meats and the Hindu kitchen.

Location: 78 St Vincent Street.

When will it open? Mid-2022

Buck’s Bar

After opening on Cathcart Road earlier this month, the team at Buck’s bar announced a fourth venue is on the cards.

The restaurant posted on social media: “Hot on the heels of Buck’s Bar South Side…. 🔥 “Today we can confirm that a 4th Buck’s Bar is coming soon! “We will reveal the next Glasgow location shortly. “Stay tuned Buckers.”

Ingram 158

Hutchesons City Grill, which was located in Hutchesons Hall, will become Ingram 158. This new business has been registered by Marco Lazzurri. Marco also owns Tabac and La Fiorentina.

Sexy Fish

As we reported back in August 2021, this London restaurant may be coming to Glasgow. Reports suggest that Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant and bar located in Mayfair, London, will take over the former All Saints store at 98 Buchanan Street.

Soho House