Europe’s first Ghostbusters comic con event coming to Glasgow

Calling all Ghostbusters fans! Europe’s first comic con event focused on all things Ghostbusters is coming to Glasgow next year.

The Ghostbusters event was due to be held in 2020, but has been pushed back twice.

What is the event?

Ecto-Con Glasgow will feature talks, photographs, props, cosplay competitions, merchandise, shows to watch and much more.

Guests include Dan Shoeing and Erik Burnham from IDW comics, who both work on Ghostbusters comics; Eldo Ray Estes and Jennifer Runyon, who featured in the original film; and Laura Summer, aka Janine Melntiz from The Real Ghostbusters.

There will also be retro video games, a giant Stay Puft Marshmellow Man to get your picture with, a stand up comedy set based on Ghostbusters, and an exclusive after party with live comedy and music.

Helping charity

More good news - you can enjoy all things Ghostbusters and support charity at the same time.

Some of the profits from the event will be going to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

How much are tickets?

That depends on big an experience you want. For £20 you can get a general admission ticket, which also gives you access to the after party.

A £70 ticket also gets you exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with the guests.

A £100 ticket includes autographs, a signed poster and reserved seating in the after party.

And, for the biggest Ghostbusters fans, a £350 ticket gets you a bag of exclusive merch, a Ghostbusters bag launch and lunch with Jennifer Runyon and Laura Summer.

How do I get tickets?