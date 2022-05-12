We’re just days from annual Eurovision song contest, when people across the UK pretend not to be interested and then find themselves arguing about geopolitical voting tactics late into the night.

This year’s competition is the 66th edition of the contest and will be held in Italy, after their 2021 representative, Måneskin, earned top marks and won Eurovision.

While the Italians had a great night, the UK finished with zero points and at the bottom of the table.

Let’s just hope that Eurovision 2022 has more of the flamboyant costumes, wild performances and cringey presenting moments that we’ve come to love.

Italian television presenter Alessandro Cattelan, Italian singer Laura Pausini and Lebanese-born British singer-songwriter, Mika cheer the audience during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest 2022

But when is Eurovision 2022? What time is it on? And who is representing the UK?

What time is Eurovision 2022 on?

People hoping to catch the grand finale of Eurovision can switch their TVs on at 8pm to catch the live coverage.

It is taking up a whole four hours in the schedule, running until midnight.

What channel is Eurovision 2022 on?

The final will be shown on BBC One. You’ll also be able to catch it on iPlayer.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2022?

The final will be hosted by Italian television presenter Alessandro Cattelan, Italian singer Laura Pausini and Lebanese-born British singer-songwriter, Mika.

Yes, that Mika - the one who broke out in the late noughties with hits like Grace Kelly.

Once again, Graham Norton will be our guide for the night, presenting on the BBC.

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2022?

The UK’s entry for 2022 is Sam Ryder, who will perform Space Man with the hopes of securing at least one point - which would be an improvement on last year.