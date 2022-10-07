However, eagle-eyed watchers have noticed something that may have given an indication as to whether Glasgow has already been confirmed as the host city.

It all centres on the announcement that Olly Murs will tour the UK specifically next year, and that could be a huge sign about the venue for Eurovision.

When is Olly Murs’ tour 2023?

Have the Olly Murs tour dates given away the host city?

The popstar’s Marry Me tour will see tickets go on sale for a number of dates up and down the UK, starting at Newcastle on April 22 and finishing in Liverpool on May 6, at the M&S Bank Arena.

When do Olly Murs tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 14, at 9am, available from Ticketmaster.

How does Olly Murs tour date give us an indication of the Eurovision venue?

Eurovision will be held in May, 2023, and though a date has yet to be confirmed, it is understood that the host venue will need to be clear for upto six weeks before the event in order to allow the stage to be constructed.

The Olly Murs concert would seem to indicate that the 11,000-capacity dockside M&S Bank Arena, which is also the venue Liverpool is hoping to host Eurovision, will not be free to allow the stage to be constructed in time.