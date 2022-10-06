Will Glasgow or Liverpool host Eurovision?

It was announced last month that Glasgow and Liverpool were the two remaining cities in the running to be named as host for Eurovision 2023.

Ukraine won the 2022 competition, however, because of the ongoing Russian invasion, it was decided that the 2023 should instead be held in the UK, which came second thanks to entrant Sam Ryder.

Sam Ryder finished second in this year’s Eurovision.

Seven UK cities were originally in the running to be named host, before it was determined that Liverpool and Glasgow had the best overall offers.

Discussions are still ongoing about which of the two should host, with a decision expected in the next few weeks.

Which city is favourite to host Eurovision 2023?

The team at OLBG revealed the latest odds on which city is predicted to be given the hosting rights for Eurovision 2023.

Glasgow has been given odds of 1/2 - odds on favourites to secure the hosting rights.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has odds of 13/8.