Exhibition of Drymen Art Club is a big success

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aileen Semple receiving her award from club secretary Tom Gilchrist

Aileen Semple’s pastel picture ‘…and the working day begins’ of a bus in the city with the early morning low sunshine reflecting off the wet grey street is highlighted by the reflection on the bus windows was chosen to win the Wendy Shuker silver salver.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is not just to display the member’s work, but also raises awareness of the opportunity for people with an interest in drawing and painting to come together in the Village Hall on Wednesday afternoons over the winter.