Exhibition of Drymen Art Club is a big success

Aileen Semple’s pastel picture ‘…and the working day begins’ of a bus in the city with the early morning low sunshine reflecting off the wet grey street is highlighted by the reflection on the bus windows was chosen to win the Wendy Shuker silver salver.
The show is not just to display the member’s work, but also raises awareness of the opportunity for people with an interest in drawing and painting to come together in the Village Hall on Wednesday afternoons over the winter.
With 37 paintings sold, including Aileen’s winning picture, the exhibition was deemed a great success. The unsold paintings will be available to purchase at the One Day Sale on the last Saturday in November.