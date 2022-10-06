Family bonfire to be held in Glasgow neighbourhood in bid to cut anti-social crime

A family bonfire event is set to go-ahead in a Glasgow neighbourhood in a bid to stop “horrific” anti-social behaviour in the area.

Visitors will be treated to a professional firework display, live music stage, funfair rides and food stalls at the £90,000 Drumchapel and West Winterfest 2022.

And concerns have been raised that the event could see bigger crowds than normal after Glasgow’s main Bonfire Night event was cancelled.

The Drumchapel and West Winterfest will take place in Drumchapel Park on November 5 after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic. The popular community occasion has been running for more than a decade and was set up to cut down on rogue bonfires and firework displays in the North West of Glasgow.

Last year when the event was off, police and firefighters were pelted with firework rockets in the Drumchapel area on bonfire night.

Explaining there is a rise in anti-social behaviour without the annual attraction, Labour councillor Paul Carey said: “Without Winterfest it was horrific with bonfires.”

Confirmation of the Drumchapel event came as Glasgow Life announced the Glasgow Green November bonfire night celebration won’t happen this year.

A council meeting heard today the Drumchapel event may experience bigger crowds with the Glasgow Green spectacle removed from the calendar.

Speaking at the Drumchapel, Anniesland Area Partnership today, Councillor Carey said: “Glasgow Green is cancelled so there is additional pressure.”

He pointed out the Drumchapel display normally attracts crowds of 10,000 to 12,0000 while Glasgow Green has had 50,000 people attending. The meeting heard there could be an influx.

Councillor Carey said Drumchapel is not the only area hosting a bonfire display – and other communities are running similar events.

The Drumchapel, Anniesland Area Partnership agreed to grant £14,000 towards the Drumchapel and West Winterfest 2022, which is set to cost a total of £90,000.

The Glasgow City Council Neighbourhoods, Regeneration and Sustainabillity department applied for the funding.