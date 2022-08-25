Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Chalmers

Marie who was married to John was born in Campbeltown on January 14 1947.

She spent her early years growing up in Ardrishaig with her mother and father Catherine and Alexander Cormack as well as her brother Alexander (Sandy)

Marie came to live in Cumbernauld Village where she spent most of her youth and was a long-term resident of Condorrat’s Avonhead Avenue.

Her memorial service took place in Cumbernauld Old Parish Church last Thursday – the same place where she met and married her beloved John.

And the mum of two’s many friends were out in tribute to pay tribute to a big-hearted lady who made time for all with her ready smile, great kindness and delightful sense of fun.

Cumbernauld News reporter Clare Grant first encountered Marie in Falkirk more than 20 years ago while working temporarily at the Falkirk Herald.

And when a permanent job came Clare’s way at Tay Walk, the bonus was that Marie worked there too!

Clare said: “Marie had a heart of gold, was a constant source of top patter, found time for everyone and truly cared. She had radiance and charisma in spades. I noticed she had an a strong affinity for young people sensing that a newsroom can be a daunting environment at first.

"The truth is that this goodness was the gift of Marie to absolutely everyone she encountered. She was, quite rightly so loved and was one of life’s true givers.

"I’m privileged to have known her and I don’t think you could count the number of people in Cumbernauld and beyond who feel exactly the same as I do.”

Marie’s daughter Fiona said: “Marie was loved by all and only ever saw the good in people. Everywhere Marie went she met people she knew or mutual acquaintances.

“Due to ill health Marie sadly passed away on Saturday, July 30 surrounded by her family at home.