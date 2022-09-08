First artist impressions of Buchanan Galleries development released

Four new images showing what the Buchanan Galleries development could look like have been released.

Landsec, the owners of the shopping centre, are inviting Glaswegians to take part in the second stage of the consultation process on the future of the site.

To mark the start of the next stage of the process, four images have been released to give locals a first glimpse at how the site could look when it is complete.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the sketches of what the Buchanan Galleries development could look like.

The new images reflect the feedback that was provided during the first phase of consultation, and will be tested as part of the second stage events.

The illustrative images show how replacing the existing Buchanan Galleries building would create more green and public spaces, street level shops and restaurants and better connectivity across the city.

It was announced earlier this year that there were plans to demolish the shopping centre, with Landsec planning to create an ‘exciting, new, net zero mixed-use urban district in the heart of Glasgow city centre, blending world-class shopping with places to work, live and play’.

Another look at the Buchanan Galleries plans.

Nick Davis, senior development director, Landsec said: “We had a positive response to stage one of our public consultation and are looking forward to hearing more views and opinions throughout September.

“These illustrative images aim to bring-to-life some of our emerging ideas for the masterplan which reflects the feedback we have received to date from the public. We want more local voices to help shape our masterplan for this exciting project to create a more accessible, green, safe and vibrant city centre which works for everyone, and we would encourage as many people as possible to have their say.”

The second stage of consultation has started.

The proposals outline how, through opening up the current site into a number of flexible buildings and streets, this vision would create new spaces to shop and socialise at street level, whilst bringing additional life and activity to the city centre. It would also help improve connections with public transport, support active travel and help people move across the city more easily. Flexible workplaces and a variety of office sizes with a diverse mix of tenants would also be possible.

The phase one masterplan will also consider a series of significant, new ‘public realm’ spaces as part of Landsec’s vision to create a cleaner and greener city centre environment and a safe space to walk, wheel and dwell.

You can take part on the consultation now.

A larger, open and fully accessible public space is being considered, to support people in coming together for a range of activities, and to the rear of Queen Street train station an attractive terrace or pavilion would enable cultural and community events to take place. No decisions have been taken on the Concert Hall steps, however the proposals outline the potential options for reconfiguration to deliver a more accessible entrance which would continue to serve as an outdoor gathering place for public activities and events.

During the stage two consultation the public are encouraged to share their views on these initial ideas which will be carefully considered ahead of more advanced designs being shared in the Autumn.