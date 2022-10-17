First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens new social housing project in Govan

The First Minister met with the new residents.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has officially opened Scotland’s newest social housing in the form of 49 affordable homes in a multi-million pound boost for Govan.

The £10.2 million development at Cromdale Square by Linthouse Housing Association comes at a time of huge regeneration for the community.

The properties have been created on the site of the former Drumoyne Primary School with financial support from Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Cromdale Square residents Terri Nimmo (left) and Jennafer Browning. Pic: Martin Shields.

Ms Sturgeon – MSP for Glasgow Southside - unveiled a commemorative plaque marking her visit and met newly-moved in residents.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “It’s a pleasure to cut the ribbon on Linthouse Housing Association’s latest development. Developments like this one are a vital part of the Scottish Government’s housing strategy, providing high quality social housing. This is particularly true when they can bring derelict and disused buildings back into positive use for local people.

“Govan has always held a special place in my heart and I’m delighted to see this latest addition to a great area.”

The homes have breathed new life into the location where the school once stood – just off Shieldhall Road - which had lain semi-derelict since the structure, built in the 1930s, was closed in 2010.

In a nod to its scholastic past, the familiar central façade of the former “B” listed school has been retained and incorporated into the development.

Irene C McFarlane, chief executive of Linthouse Housing Association, called the opening a “huge step forward for affordable housing in our community”, adding: “The transformation of this site into attractive new homes has lifted the local community’s spirits. We readily acknowledge the financial support of Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government who share our vision of creating new affordable homes for the people we serve in our community.”

The 49 properties includes a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes and apartments with four being wheelchair accessible.