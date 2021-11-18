The Irn Bru Carnival is on the hunt for five super fans to take on the role of ambassadors as the lights go up, the music goes on and all the fun of the fair returns for 2021.

The Irn Bru Carnival returns on December 22.

The carnival has, for over 100 years, stood as one of Glasgow’s favourite festive traditions and generations of the same families return year on year to Europe’s largest indoor funfair.

Last year, the carnival was forced to take a break and close its doors as the SEC became NHS Louisa Jordan. But now, the Irn Bru Carnival is back with a bang and searching for five of the biggest carnival fans in the country to join them as official ambassadors.

What will the Irn Bru ambassadors get?

The five super fans will gain free, unlimited access to Europe’s largest indoor funfair and capture pictures, videos and stories of their visits for the Carnival’s social media and their own personal channels.

Becoming an ambassador will effectively hand the five winners the keys to the Irn Bru Carnival – and they will be able to visit the event as many times as they like between Wednesday, December 22, 2021 and Sunday, January 16, 2022 and go on whatever rides they want.

What are the organisers saying?

Greg Cherry, managing director of Carnival organisers, QD Events, said: “It seems like so long since we opened our doors for the last Irn Bru Carnival in 2019 and everyone, from the team behind the scenes to the show-people and staff on the floor, can’t wait to welcome people back from Wednesday, December 22.

“Our ambassadors are an important part of our extended family and help showcase the Irn Bru Carnival in all its glory.

“There is no upper age limit for applicants - anyone can become an ambassador. All we ask is that people have a genuine passion for the event and a love for sharing their stories.

“It’s a great opportunity for a superfan to gain unlimited access to this year’s event and help show what’s magic about the Irn Bru Carnival.”

How do I apply to be a super fan?

People can apply directly to become carnival ambassadors or nominate someone who they think is perfect for the role.

To apply, applicants (who must be 5 or over) should submit a short video of no more than 20 seconds, telling the Carnival team why they or the person they are nominating should become an ambassador.

Entries should be sent to [email protected] or upload their video to Instagram tagging @irnbrucarnival and using #carnivalambassador before December 3.

When is the Carnival on?