Flying the flag in East Dunbartonshire in support of LGBT rights

Joint council leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson

LGBT History Month is celebrated in the UK each year in February.

It is an opportunity to focus on the eradication of all prejudice towards LGBTI residents whether in the form of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia throughout our communities.

The Joint Council leaders raised the flag at the Southbank Marina HQ.

Joint Council leader Andrew Polson said: "We are proud to raise the Rainbow flag to show our support for the LGBTI community throughout the whole of East Dunbartonshire.

"LGBT History Month provides us with a great opportunity to celebrate LGBTI culture and to explore the many ways in which we can support and learn from each other.

"We want to send a clear message to all of the LGBTI community that they are valued and no-one should experience prejudice or hate for who they are."

Joint Council leader Vaughan Moody added: "We are proud of our diverse communities in East Dunbartonshire and we believe in equal rights and equal treatment for everyone.

"By flying the flag in LGBT History month we are demonstrating our commitment to eliminating all forms of discrimination and prejudice throughout this area and it serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in making sure there is no discrimination."

Local schools are supporting history month. Bishopbriggs Academy, for example, is hosting activities and themed display boards around the school throughout February.

A youth group for LGBTI young people aged 13-25 and their friends and allies get together every week in East Dunbartonshire.

‘Easties’ meet every Thursday night in Kirkintilloch for workshops, games, movie nights, skill sharing andchat.

Email [email protected], or call 07912 759 580 to find out more.