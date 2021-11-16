Former Army nurse from Glasgow shortlisted for Champion of Women award

A former Army nurse from Glasgow has been shortlisted for the Champion of Women award at the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards.

Annette Berry has been nominated in recognition of her work supporting ex-military women find fulfilling civilian careers.

Why was Annette shortlisted?

Annette spent 13 years serving in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps before undertaking a career in recruitment and development roles across the public, commercial and third sectors.

She now holds the role of Military Women Employment Advisor at RFEA – The Forces Employment Charity, offering support such as CV development, interview technique, career coaching and counselling to help ex-servicewomen with their careers.

Since undertaking her role in January 2020, Annette is proud to have helped over 200 ex-servicewomen with their journey to securing meaningful employment.

What did Annette say?

Annette said: “Having metaphorically walked in the boots and heels of my clients, I understand the issues facing military women who are returning to careers or changing direction and I support, enable and empower them in finding the perfect job.

“It is a complete surprise to have been nominated for this award and a real honour. After all, I’m just doing my job.”

Praise for Annette

Claire Gratton served for 22 years in the RAF and received Annette’s support in helping find secure employment.

She said: “Annette has helped me rediscover my worth again professionally. I felt at ease immediately and our first contact phone call lasted for over an hour. By the end of the call, I was in no doubt I had made the right choice by enquiring about the Military Women Programme.

“Annette has the ability to connect with you in a way no pure civvy advisor ever could, part big sister, part friend, part comrade, she will help you see your value and give you the mentorship to realise your skill set. I thoroughly recommend RFEA to any ex-servicewoman and hope this programme grows and continues to help out the female veteran.”

What are the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards?

The awards programme is a vehicle for increasing visibility of both role models and career opportunities for service leavers. This year’s UK shortlist exhibits the second-career achievements of over 180 veterans and reservists, whittled down from a record-breaking 600 nominations.

When will the winners be announced?

The winners of this year’s British Ex-Forces in Business Awards will be announced and celebrated at a glittering ceremony on December 2, taking place in the InterContinental London - The O2.

In attendance will be over 1000 business and military leaders, expected to represent over 400 UK employers.