The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available now, and there’s a few Glasgow pubs that get a mention.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has recently released The Good Beer Guide, and 16 pubs and bars in Glasgow feature.

These range from well established, traditional pubs to places for a cheap pint and come from 4500 listings of the UK’s best pubs, bars and breweries, chosen by local CAMRA volunteers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These volunteers rate the pubs and bars on their cask beer and overall beer selection. The book also covers breweries too.

The 2022 Good Beer Guide is available to buy now for £15.99 from the CAMRA website.

Whats Glasgow pubs feature in the Good Beer Guide 2022?

Babbity Bowster

16-18 Blackfriars Street, Merchant City, G1 1PE, 0141 552 5055, babbitybowster.com

The CAMRA volunteers rate Babbity Bowser for its range of beers as well as its food and beer garden.

Bon Accord

153 North Street, Charing Cross, G3 7DA, 0141 248 4427, bonaccordpub.com

The Bon Accord serves more than 800 real ales a year, which gets a mention along with its award-winning status, live music and malt whisky selection.

Drum & Monkey

91 St Vincent Street, G2 5TF, 0141 221 6636

Less of traditional pub, this Drum and Monkey’s interior is mentioned as are its local and national beers available on tap.

Drygate

85 Drygate, Dennistoun, G4 0UT (off John Knox St), 0141 212 8815, drygate.com

As you’d expect, Drygate’s cask, keg and bottled beers selection impressed the judges. As did the food and outside terrace.

Esquire House

1487 Great Western Road, Anniesland, G12 0AU, 0141 341 1130

This Wethersoon pub isn’t the only one mentioned in the guide, with their cask beers, guests breweries and meet the brewer event impressing the CAMRA volunteers.

Hengler’s Circus

351-363 Sauchiehall Street, Charing Cross, G2 3HU, 0141 331 9810

Another Wetherspoons pub, which is named after a Sauchiehall Street circus, has made the list.

The Horse Shoe Bar

17-19 Drury Street, City Centre, G2 5AE, 0141 248 6368, thehorseshoebarglasgow.co.uk

This Glasgow institution is mentioned thanks to its beer that’s available via handpumps. The Victorian pub’s historic interior is noted by CAMRA, as is the fact it is home to Scotland’s longest bar.

Inn Deep

445 Great Western Road, Hillhead, G12 8HH, 0141 264 2777, inndeep.com

This dog-friendly bar, which is located in arches under Great Western Road and overlooking the River Kelvin, gets a mention due to its guest cask ales and range of keg beers.

Laurieston Bar

58 Bridge Street, Tradeston, G5 9HU, 0141 429 4528

Another Glasgow institution, the Laurieston’s vintage interior gets a mention as well as the range of Fyne Ales available.

The Pot Still

154 Hope Street, G2 2TH, 0141 333 0980, thepotstill.co.uk

One of the best whisky bars in Scotland, beer fans need not discount this cosy family run pub. Four handpumps give customers the chance to try Scottish beers, some of which aren’t often found in Glasgow.

Sir John Moore

260-292 Argyle Street, G2 8QW, 0141 222 1780

This city centre Wetherspoon pub gets a mention for its handy location and its selection of beers which including Sharp’s Doom Bar and eight changing beers that are sourced nationally and often include Stewart Brewing and Williams Bros .

Sir John Stirling Maxwell

136-140 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, G41 3NN, 0141 636 9024

Another Wetherspoons, this time in Shawlands, which is noted for its dark and light beers from new and long standing breweries.

Society Room

151 West George Street, G2 2JJ 0141 229 7560

The only Wetherspoon’s Lloyd’s No.1 bar in Glasgow, this bar is noted for having high strength beer and Caledonian Deuchars IPA and Greene King Abbot, as well as changing beers that are sourced nationally.

State Bar

148 Holland Street, Charing Cross, G2 4NG, 0141 332 2159

The bar is a regular local CAMRA pub of the year and offers changing beers that aren;t commonly seen in the city.

The Saturday blues session and comedy club get a mention, as does the pub’s proximity to the King’s Theatre.

Tennent’s

191 Byres Road, Hillhead, G12 8TN, 0141 339 7203, thetennentsbarglasgow.co.uk

This traditional pub in the west end is mentioned because of its varierty of beers, that include Caledonian Deuchars IPA Draught Bass, Fuller’s, London Pride, Marston’s Pedigree and two changing beers that are sourced nationally.

Three Judges

141 Dumbarton Road, Partick, G11 6PR 0141 337 3055 threejudges.co.uk