Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Cumbernauld councillor steps down as Deputy Lord Lieutenant

A former Cumbernauld councillor who swopped one civic duty for another has retired as the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire.

By The Newsroom
15 minutes ago
Presentation
Presentation

Condorrat Labour man Gerry McElroy is standing down after a decade in the role but was given a proper send off after receiving a commemorative quaich from the Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire Jill Young.

Gerry said: " It has been a quick ten years and has been a great honour for myself and my family. The various activities,celebrations and presentations I have attended has shown the County at its very best. Meeting The Queen and The Princess Royal are occasions I will never forget.

"It has been a real pleasure to serve.”