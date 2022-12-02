Condorrat Labour man Gerry McElroy is standing down after a decade in the role but was given a proper send off after receiving a commemorative quaich from the Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire Jill Young.

Gerry said: " It has been a quick ten years and has been a great honour for myself and my family. The various activities,celebrations and presentations I have attended has shown the County at its very best. Meeting The Queen and The Princess Royal are occasions I will never forget.