Former Glasgow hotel site to be turned into luxury student apartments

Luxury student apartments are to be constructed on the site of a former Finnieston hotel.

Leeds-based IconInc has announced that it will create up to 140 luxury apartments in Glasgow by September 2023.

The new accommodation will be located on the former Lorne Hotel site in Finnieston.

The deal forms part of IconInc’s ambitious plans to introduce developments in all major university cities in the UK and Europe.

Plans for the new student accommodation in Glasgow.

‘Future vision for expansion’

Noor Ahmed, head of IconInc, explained: “We’re delighted that our future vision for expansion is taking shape with firm plans in place to introduce the brand to Glasgow as well as extending the development in Lincoln.

“Offering design-led, superior quality and affordable accommodation is at the heart of what we are all about and we strive to provide the best possible experience of student life. We are currently in a number of high-level discussions for other future sites and have further ambitious plans to replicate the success of our four existing properties.

“We believe there is nothing that rivals our incredible accommodation and know there is a huge demand for luxury student living.”

What will the accommodation be like?

The concept behind the brand is to offer students an all-inclusive home from home experience, combining premium quality living accommodation with outstanding communal facilities designed to nurture community spirit and provide the optimum space for students to learn and enjoy.

Safety is paramount - as well as providing support staff who are fully trained in first aid and mental health, the venue includes a 24-hour concierge service and CCTV.

IconInc has student properties across the UK.

First class amenities exceed all expectations and the communal spaces available are truly exceptional. Facilities include state-of-the-art gyms with personal trainers available; 4k HD cinema rooms with popcorn machine; amphitheatres ideal for practicing presentations or for external speakers to host events; sauna and steam rooms; complimentary breakfast seven days a week; 24/7 free hot drinks; private dining rooms; chill out pods; pantries; laundry rooms; pool tables and PlayStations; iMac zones; libraries and lounges; beauty treatment rooms; communal kitchens; high-tech music rooms with karaoke machines; and outdoor patio areas with barbecues.