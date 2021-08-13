Former Lenzie man aspiring to become professional film critic

Andrew Moodie, formerly of Lenzie

Andrew Moodie from Lenzie, was just five years old when he first viewed director Mel Stuart’s timeless classic.

The 21-year-old has retained an interest in films ever since and began reviewing cinematic showpieces four years ago.

Since then, his The Truth About Movies website has earned him an honourable mention on Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He has also had bylines in the Film Stories magazine and on digital platforms like Reviewsphere, Autitude and Art of Autism.

Andrew, who is on the autistic spectrum, was also highly commended in the Creative Communities Category of a Scottish Commission for People with Learning Disabilities awards ceremony in 2019.

He has most recently cast his discerning eye over the 2021 films Nobody, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and A Quiet Place Part II.

However, his most popular online review tackled superhero movie Deadpool.

Andrew, who now lives in Dennyloanhead in the Falkirk area, said: “I have been building up a reputation as a film critic for nearly five years.

“I would share my thoughts about movies with friends and family, and when I was around 17 I had the idea of developing my interest by writing reviews for my own website.

"The first film I reviewed was Stand By Me.

“Having spent a few years building a portfolio, I’m very interested in working in the mainstream media.

“It's been a great feeling when I've been published so far and my ambition is eventually to write regular reviews in the mainstream press.”

Delivering a message to his fans, Andrew added: “Please keep reading and if there's anyone who wants to give an aspiring critic some page space, please let me know.

"You might be able to say one day that you discovered me!

“It's been hard work getting recognition for my reviews and articles but I have had a lot of support from family and friends."