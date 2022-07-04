Former Love Island star attends re-opening of Glasgow casino after £3.5m refurb

A former Love Island star was among the people hoping to play his cards right at the re-launch of the Grosvenor Casino in Merchant City.

While things are hotting-up for the current crop of Love Islanders in the latest series of the popular TV show, former contestant, Anton Danyluk, was joined by TV presenter, Jennifer Reoch along with hundreds of guests, to celebrate the transformation of Grosvenor Casino in Merchant City.

After enjoying a selection of dishes in the stylish new bar and restaurant, Anton, who was back in Glasgow to judge the Scottish Health and Fitness Awards, stepped up to the blackjack table to flex his card skills, whilst Jennifer tried her luck on the roulette table with friends.

Grosvenor Casino has been given a refurbishment.

The casino, located on Glassford Street, has been refurbished into a modern and vibrant destination which also features best-in-class table games and one of the best premium viewing areas to watch live sport in the city.

Debbie Johnston, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City, said: “We have created an all-round modern destination where guests can unwind and experience the best entertainment, dining and sports viewing that Glasgow has to offer.

“We have responded to the changing behaviours and expectations of what our guests want when they visit a casino which is just as much about enjoying quality food and drink as it is playing a hand of Blackjack or placing a bet the roulette.