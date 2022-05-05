Former rubgy star helping to Break the Cycle of homelessness

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al Kellock will take part in Break the Cycle on September 4

Following a successful first event last year, the 60-mile cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh will return on September 4.

This year also sees the introduction of new 20-mile and 3-mile cycle routes, to ensure there are opportunities for all ages and abilities to get involved.

Al from Bishopbriggs will captain “Team Tom Smith” in memory of his late Scotland teammate, after the former British & Irish Lions prop passed away from cancer last month.

Fans can join Al and rugby stars of yesteryear to set off from Scotstoun Stadium and ride across the city to join an expected 1,000 participants in the cycling challenge to Edinburgh.

Ten per cent of all fundraising from this team will be donated to a trust that has been set up by the Scottish Rugby community in aid of Tom’s family.

The route will finish at Murrayfield Stadium, where fundraisers, along with their friends and families, will enjoy performances from a range of local acts as well as refreshments from some of the country’s top food and drinks establishments.

Al, who is now managing director of Glasgow Warriors, said: “I’m thrilled that myself and Glasgow Warriors are supporting Social Bite with its Break the Cycle campaign which does so much to help support people who need it most.

“I would encourage rugby fans to join me in setting off from Scotstoun Stadium all the way to Murrayfield and I’m really looking forward to raising as much money as possible for the cause as well as supporting the creation of a trust for Tom Smith’s family after his tragic passing.”

Alternatively participants can sign up to “Team Hoy” and set off on the 60-mile cycle with Sir Chris Hoy from the Velodrome, where participants will be warmed-up by a legendary fitness guru.

Sir Chris said: “The work Social Bite do is inspiring and has such a positive impact on so many people’s lives so it’s always great to help out in whatever way I can.”