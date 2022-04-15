Four large artworks could be built next to new West End bridge

Four new large artworks could be installed next to a new bridge in Glasgow’s West End.

Plans were approved in 2020 for a new Stockingfield Bridge, at the former Stockingfield Junction, linking the three communities at Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill.

Scottish Canals has submitted plans for four artworks on the Ruchill side of the water.

The organisation received 14 bids to design and create artwork for the site, eight of which have been taken forward.

The four largest could not be included in a previous application because of their size, and so have been given their own application.

The site of the new Stockingfield Bridge.

The first, by David Galbraith, would be of a car landscaped into the ground, with a cobbled street created underneath.

The second, by Balfour Beatty, would be a plinth for sculputral displays.