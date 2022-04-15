Four large artworks could be built next to new West End bridge

Plans were approved in 2020 for a new Stockingfield Bridge, at the former Stockingfield Junction, linking the three communities at Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill.
Scottish Canals has submitted plans for four artworks on the Ruchill side of the water.
The organisation received 14 bids to design and create artwork for the site, eight of which have been taken forward.
The four largest could not be included in a previous application because of their size, and so have been given their own application.
The first, by David Galbraith, would be of a car landscaped into the ground, with a cobbled street created underneath.
The second, by Balfour Beatty, would be a plinth for sculputral displays.
the third, by Louise McVey, would be a flower trumpet tree, while the final one, by Nichol Wheatley, would be of a snake rising and sinking into the earth.