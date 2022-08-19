Frankie Boyle revealed he would give up comedy for writing novels - and said he enjoyed the process more than going on tour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stand-up comedian’s debut novel Meantime was published last month, but Boyle said he would like to write more books because he wouldn’t have to do gigs.

His crime thriller Meantime was inspired by radical independence campaigners, drug addiction, artificial intelligence and Glasgow’s colonial past.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Boyle has just published his debut novel.

It follows Felix McAveety, a former comedy writer for the BBC who is addicted to Valium and enlists help after his friend Marina Kato is found murdered.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival Boyle said he would rather stay at home writing than go on tour - and is already plotting book number two.

Boyle said: “I was going mad in lockdown. I thought it might be quite good to construct an external monologue to try to drown out my internal monologue.

“I started writing a spoken word piece but after getting 10,000 words in I realised I didn’t know anything about spoken word.

“Also, there were a lot of characters, like a Scottish-Chinese guy and a Scottish-Indian lady, and I thought there was no way that I could do these voices. I then started adapting into a novel.”

Asked if he would like to write more novels, Boyle said: “I would love to.

“I think I’m going to do a bit of a tour next year, but maybe not that big a one, and also start writing another novel.

“I would much rather, if I could, segue into writing novels and just stay in the house and not travel so much. I would happily do that if I could.

“I think writing on tour is really good. It is hard to explain unless you do it the sheer blankness of having done a show and being in a hotel somewhere. There is just nothing you can do.

“You can’t sleep, you can’t really focus all that well on a book or whatever so you might as well write, you might as well think, because you are not getting to sleep. You have so much adrenalin.”

Asked if he found writing his debut novel more enjoyable than stand-up comedy, Boyle said: “Yeah, because you don’t have to do the gigs. You don’t have to go and sell it to people.

“There is that thing sometimes with stand-up where you have a funny idea, but will a bunch of people in a basement agree?

“You don’t quite have that same dilemma when you write a novel. But it took equally long and it was equally difficult.”

Boyle said he and his son Thor had regular discussions about an idea for another novel, Target Man.

“It’s about a guy who is a second division footballer for Dumbarton or something, who gets involved in an Alfred Hitchcock-style North by Northwest conspiracy, which he never understands.

“He just doesn’t have the intellectual framework as he is a target man striker. When we talk about it, we always have cartoonish villains. To some extent I think that has bled over into this book (Meantime).”

Boyle has set his debut novel in Glasgow the year after the 2014 independence campaign in Scotland, with a group of radical activists featuring in the book.

He said: “They are sort of based, in a very loving way, on a real radical independence movement in Scotland, who I think were a good bunch of people who did a lot of good stuff.

“This is like a kind of alternative universe version. I didn’t really do much in the referendum that was hands-on.

“I didn’t go to any stuff, but I was tweeting about it all the time. I don’t know if that was of any use to anybody whatsoever, but that was my contribution, although I did do a show for the BBC about it.

“I’m not really a getting involving with people and being around people kind of guy. It’s a double-edge thing because nowadays you can contribute without becoming involved.

“But I think sometimes you have the whole clicktivism thing which is not actually doing any good.”

Meantime reflect’s Boyle’s interest in the colonial and slave trade past of Glasgow.

He said: “Glasgow is this huge post-colonial city. It was the second city of the British Empire and was where a lot of ships were built and all that kind of stuff.