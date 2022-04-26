Glasgow has lots of reasons to be proud, and these celebrities are a great credit to the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Capaldi will be at Sounds of the City Credit: Getty Images for dick clark productions

As the slogan goes, People Make Glasgow, and in some cases, Glasgow has made some household names.

Home to the Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and National Theatre of Scotland, as well as some of the best gig venues, Glasgow has nurtured talent from musicians to film and TV stars.

Glasgow is home to many celebrities, some of whom have gone on to reach great levels of fame, and really make a name for themselves.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly, simply better known as Lorraine, due to her show she has hosted since 2010, has also hosted various other shows including Daybreak, This Morning, Good Morning Britain, GMTV and more.

In 2021, she was made a CBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Despite being known for living in Dundee, Lorraine was born in Glasgow and lived in the city until she movd to East Kilbride where she attended high school.

Graham McTavish

The 61-year-old is best known for his roles in The Hobbit film trilogy, portraying Dracula in the animated Netflix series Castlevania and Dougal Mackenzie in Outlander.

In 2020, McTavish, along with his Outlander co-star Sam Heughan, tried his hand at writing which proved to be a booming success, as their book Clandlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other reached number one on the New York Times’ Best Seller List.

McTavish was born in Glasgow and lived in the city as a child, before moving away. He now lives in New Zealand.

Kevin Bridges

Kevin Bridges is a Scottish comedian, and has also made many TV appearances as a panellist on shows such as The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and Comic Relief.

You can also watch Kevin Bridges: The Brand New Tour on Amazon Prime.

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle performing in Soho, Central London, before the pandemic. Credt: Raph_PH/FlickrCC

Born in Pollokshaws, Boyle is a comedian, frequently appearing on shows such as Mock The Week, hosted by Dara O’Brien.

His content can be considered somewhat controversial but still bagged his own show titled ‘Frankie Boyle’s New World Order’ since 2017.

Gordon Ramsay

A TV personality for well over a decade now, Ramsay has gone viral on multiple occasions for his rants, mostly on his hit show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’.

Despite having a distinctly English accent, Ramsay was born in Johnstone, and had trials with Rangers when he was a youngster.

Billy Connolly

Sir William Connolly CBE, better known as Billy Connolly, is an actor, retired comedian, artist & more. He has featured in movies such as The Hobbit, Mrs Brown, Quartet.

In 2017, Connolly was knighted at Buckingham Palace, just mere weeks from his 75th birthday.

Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane shot to fame portraying Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, and also gained prominence as Valnetin in the James Bond films Golden Eye and The World Is Not Enough.

James McAvoy

James McAvoy and Anne-Marie Duff pose for pictures as they arrive on the red carpet for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A great acting CV, McAvoy has appeared in the Chronicles of Narnia, X-Men and Deadpool.

He enjoyed a small boost in popularity in the UK show Shameless, before going on to star alongside Angelina Jolie in the movie Wanted, and enjoyed great success in the 2016 film Split.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi will be at Sounds of the City Credit: Getty Images for dick clark productions

The Scottish crooner shot to fame in 2019, with his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ reaching number one on the UK singles chart, remaining there for seven weeks.

It also performed well internationally, hitting number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, and was nominated for a Grammy award. The song won Capaldi the 2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year, and on the same night, he won ‘Best New Artist’.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manger Alex Ferguson.

A football icon in every sense of the word. He won a European Cup with Aberdeen before embarking on a 26-year stint at Old Trafford, winning two champions leagues and 13 Premier Leagues with United.

He oversaw the class of ‘92 and bought a certain Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon.

Gerard Butler

Born in Paisley, Butler has enjoyed a great career. He arguably got his big break in the 2009 film ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ before starring in the 2010 film ‘The Bounty Hunter’ alongside Friends icon Jennifer Aniston.

Since then, he has appeared in ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ before starring in their two subsequent films.