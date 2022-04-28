Free access to period products in Clydesdale

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2019, the Community Planning Partnership has been providing period products to public buildings, leisure and culture facilities.

However, there is good reason for provisions to be made readily and freely available for all sexes.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 comes into force later this year. Within the Act and its guiding principles, local authorities need to respect dignity, which means enabling individuals to access products discretely.

This means ensuring everyone can access products, no matter their sex – hence the introduction of the products in both male and female toilets.

Council is also working with Hey Girls to battle period poverty.

It enables, for example, a brother, boyfriend or partner to access provisions for someone who can’t collect them for themselves.

It also allows single fathers/guardians/families affected by period poverty to access free provision.

A spokesperson for South Lanarkshire Council, said: “The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 comes into force later this year and places a responsibility on local authorities to ensure period products are accessible, free of charge, to all who need them.

“South Lanarkshire Council and South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture have already made huge strides towards this by making sure that free products are made available in a variety of settings, not just to those who use them but to anyone collecting on their behalf.”

The bill which led to the Act’s introduction was introduced by Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon.

Monica said: “It’s brilliant that the council and SLLC are ensuring free period products are available in their facilities and I hope that more businesses and venues follow suit.

“Some trans men and non-binary people menstruate and need access to period products.

“As was raised during the consultation for the Act, men who are carers or are single-parents also benefit from products being conveniently located.

“Access to free period products in public toilets and community buildings helps to break the taboo around menstruation.

“If some people are offended by this, that simply means that more education and action to end stigma is needed.”

