From Glasgow to Corrie: How one Glaswegian woman bagged a job on Coronation Street

A Glasgow woman has praised Glasgow Clyde College for helping her achieve her dream role with Coronation Street, a show she has loved since childhood - recently rubbing shoulders with Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes on the red carpet of the National Television Awards.

Caitlin Connolly (aged 28), who studied Media and Communications at Glasgow Clyde College, has landed her dream role as a Publicity Manager for Coronation Street, working with the star-studded cast of the hit show. Caitlin credits the college with enlightening her about the world of PR and talent management, an area that she had no idea existed.

After missing out on the grades to get into university, Caitlin stumbled upon the Media & Communications course at Glasgow Clyde College in 2015 and decided to give it a go, not knowing that it would one day lead her to working the red carpet at the NTAs.

Following a module in PR which gave her access to inspirational guest speakers and work placements, Caitlin knew that she’d found her calling and started applying for full time PR roles after graduating.

Caitlin was thrilled to bag herself a role at a PR agency in Glasgow where she worked for clients including UEFA, but had her sights set on showbiz.

A soap lover, Caitlin had never missed an episode of Coronation Street, so when a role at ITV came up, she jumped at the chance to submit her CV and just a week later, she was packing up her belongings to move to Manchester for the job.

The role at ITV has seen her manage the publicity for household name actors including Peter Ash, shadow directors, be thrown in as an extra and most recently, work at the NTA red carpet where she managed press interviews and photography for actors.

Caitlin Connolly (far left) with the cast of Coronation Street | Contributed

Caitlin said: “My siblings used to tease me for being so obsessed with Coronation Street from such a young age, so it feels like a full circle moment to now work with the cast and crew every day.

“If it wasn’t for Glasgow Clyde College and their amazing teaching staff, in particular Fred Hannah, I’d have never been introduced to the world of PR or had the confidence to think I’d be successful in applying for my dream job at ITV.

“I was that school leaver who felt uninspired by the idea of further education and didn’t think it could lead me anywhere exciting, working at the NTAs last month proved me wrong. I’d encourage people going into further education or questioning what to do after school to have an open mind and never give up on your dreams”.

Fred Hannah, Media & TV Curriculum Manager at Glasgow Clyde College said: "Caitlin stands out as a remarkable example of our alumni's potential. Her progress highlights the promising futures our graduates can look forward to.

"From day one, Caitlin's passion for the industry was evident. Her achievements not only make us proud but also serve as a powerful inspiration to both current and prospective students, illustrating the exciting career paths that await after graduation."