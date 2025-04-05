Glasgow truly produces the best of the best here in Scotland - the best sport players, the best musicians, and of course, the best actors - we wanted to take a look at all the Glaswegian actors who left the city to act under the bright lights of Hollywood.

From Star Wars to Lord of the Rings, all of the biggest blockbuster epics have to employ at least one Glaswegian - not legally of course, but at this point we’re sure it’s at least a superstition on set.

We’re not just looking at actors in the modern day though, we’re looking back at some of the all-time greats who starred on-screened during the golden age of Hollywood too.

Today we wanted to recognise some of the biggest and best actors from Glasgow who starred in Hollywood film productions - take a look below at our favourites.

1 . Kelly Macdonald Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald shot to fame in her film debut, starring as Diane in 'Trainspotting'. Since then she's had a hugely successful career that has seen her win a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Film appearances include 'Elizabeth', 'Gosford Park', 'Nanny McPhee', 'No Country for Old Men', 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2', 'Anna Karenina', 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Brave'. On the small screen she's had major roles in the likes of 'The Girl in the Cafe', 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Line of Duty'. She'll be at the world premiere of vampire film 'The Radleys' at the Cameo at 9pm on Tuesday, August 20. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

2 . James McAvoy James McAvoy is another one of our favourite actors here at GlasgowWorld - his breakout role in The Last King of Scotland put him on the map internationally. His biggest movies were Split, X-men, Filth and IT. | Getty Images

3 . Maurice Roeves Born in Sunderland, the actor was brought up in Partick, went to school in Hyndland before studying at the RSAMD and launching his career at Glasgow's Citizen's Theatre. His Hollywood acting credits include a role as Colonel Munro in The Last of the Mohicans in 1992. | Getty

4 . David Hayman A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom - his biggest role to date was in the Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. | IMDB