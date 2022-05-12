Funbox say farewell with final Giffnock show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Funbox for one last adventure

The trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog will treat Giffnock audiences to a Jungle Party on June 18 and 19.

Balancing traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour, over the years Funbox have developed their own unique brand of modern manic humour and organised chaos that fans love.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox, which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or have an adventure.

For their ultimate year of touring, Anya and Kevin will take the ‘funbox’ for a final whirl before hanging up their keys.

Perfect for kids of all ages this is jumbo-sized jungle themed fun for all the family, with audiences encouraged to come dressed as their favourite wild animal.

Anya said: “Funbox has been an incredible part of our lives, and visiting Giffnock was always a highlight.

"All good things must come to an end, and we’re planning to go out on a high.

"We can’t wait to perform at Eastwood Park Theatre one final time and say a fond farewell to our loyal audience.”

Kevin added: “Seven years have come and gone in the blink of an eye and we still can’t believe how lucky we’ve been to call this our job.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to Eastwood Park Theatre to sing with us for one last big Funbox hoolie!”