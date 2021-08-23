Funding boost for Stonehouse Scouts and Guides

Stonehouse Scouts & Guide member outside the Lawrie Street Hall

The Stonehouse Scout and Guide Hall Committee received the donation from Persimmon Homes West Scotland, thanks to its Community Champions scheme.

The housebuilder’s funds will go towards a brand-new boiler and re-wiring costs for the hall that they use alongside other local community groups on Lawrie Street in Stonehouse.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the award, the committee treasurer, Tracy Neill said: “We are in desperate need of a new boiler for both heating and hot water.

"Investigation work carried out by electricians has also revealed that the hall needs a complete rewire.

“In normal circumstances, we would at least start to raise funds ourselves through local events, but this is currently not possible.

“We are keen to get the hall fully functional with an efficient boiler and hot water, for hand washing, so that we can be ready to welcome our members back and continue our work in the community.

"Persimmon Homes is very much helping to make this possible.”

Chris Logan, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “Community resources such as the Scout and Guide Hall are often the hub of the community.

"We are delighted to help support the Committee in their bid to raise the funds to carry out the renovations required to get the hall back up and running as quickly as possible.

“Our Community Champions initiative was set up to support causes, clubs and groups across the towns and cities that we are working.

"Anyone that has been unsuccessful with their application is welcome to reapply.”

Persimmon Homes West Scotland is currently building a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes at the new Avon Water Walk development, Strathaven Road in Stonehouse.

Persimmon Community Champions helps to fund local good causes across the UK. Each of its 31 businesses and its PLC head office give away up to £2,000 every month – that’s a whopping £64,000 a month available to fund local community initiatives.