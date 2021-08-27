Further funding boost ahead of Eastwood Park Theatre reopening

Eastwood Park Theatre will reopen on September 28

The Giffnock theatre has been awarded £85,000 from the Scottish Government’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund through Creative Scotland, ahead of welcoming audiences back on September 28.

Over 330 cultural organisations and performing arts venues across Scotland received a total of £17m in this latest round of emergency funding, aimed at helping venues remain solvent, return staff from furlough and enable new artistic commissions from freelance artists.

The funding is the theatre's second successful bid, having received £90,000 aimed at assisting arts venues during the coronavirus pandemic in September of last year.

Anthony McReavy, from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "Eastwood Park Theatre has been entertaining audiences in the local community for almost 50 years and our team continued to provide a wide range of theatrical experiences during the pandemic, from online performances to outdoor kids' theatre shows.

"We're grateful for the continued support and investment from Creative Scotland ahead of welcoming audiences back to the theatre next month. This additional funding will ensure we can remain the vibrant arts and culture venue that we've built over the years and plan for a sustainable return to the theatre."

Moira McFadden, head of Community and Arts at East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, added: "We look forward to reopening our doors next month. We are planning an exciting programme of events for the community to enjoy, thanks to Creative Scotland funding, while planning for our theatre's future.

"Ticket numbers will initially be restricted for each show to build confidence and comfort for our audience returning to the theatre. This will remain under review and we will gradually increase capacity while supporting and welcoming people back."

Joan Parr, from Creative Scotland, said: "We remain acutely aware of the challenges faced by so many cultural organisations and we know how vital this funding is to help protect jobs and support the sustainability of a sector that has felt the impact of the pandemic so significantly."

Eastwood Park Theatre will reopen with a screening of the National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet film, featuring an award-winning cast.