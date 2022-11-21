Pop Idol star Gareth Gates wowed Glasgow fans with a song at a karaoke bar on Bath Street.

The singer, 38, popped into The Bay Horse to sing his number-one hit from 2003 Spirit in the Sky, a cover of the Norman Greenbaum track.

The pub uploaded his performance to Facebook with karaoke host James Currie also sharing a snap of the singer. Gates was in town for an event held by local station Go Radio. He was performing at a Christmas Sparkle Ladies Lunch on Sunday.

His venture into the Bath Street pub wasn't planned by the organisers at the establishment but they are planning bringing him in for a Saturday night appearance after requests from the punters.

Following the surprise visit from the talented singer-songwriter, the video published by The Bay Horse has over three thousand views on Facebook.

Brenda Moore couldn't manage and was gutted she couldn't attend saying, "OMG wish I was there but got a sore throat again. Would have been fab."

Joanne Forrester hopes he will be back soon saying, "When will he be back? I love Gareth Gates."

The Englishman was runner-up in the first series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol in 2002. Gates has sold over 3.5 million records in the UK.

In June 2022, Gates hosted a Bradford-based Jubilee party, Big 80s Festival, in celebration of the Queen's seventieth year on the throne. Gates said, "I speak to people in Bradford. To see a huge act, they often have to go to a different city. Whether that’s over to Manchester, Leeds or even Birmingham.

"To bring all these acts to Bradford, we are trying to do something where we are now their go-to events company to see world-class acts. Our main aim is to make sure the people of Bradford don’t have to travel, and they can get all these shows on their doorstep."

Gates is due back in Scotland next year to take part in a theatre play called The Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons February 1 in Ayr.

