A showcase of free Christmas films will be shown this winter to support Kindness Street Team Glasgow.

Free Christmas films are being shown in the Merchant City this winter to support a Glasgow community charities food drive. Titles include classics like Home Alone, The Grinch, and Elf, which can be watched while enjoying a mulled wine, cider, or hot chocolate from the fully stocked festive-themed bar.

Inhouse Event CIC are hosting the weekend of free films at The Briggait to support Kindness Street Team Glasgow, who have been providing hot food, drink, advice, and validation to people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Victorian cinema is just by the Clutha bar next to the River Clyde and will host the free weekend of Christmas films. Inhouse Event CIC ran a similar even in the summer at Queen’s Park Arena, which was a resounding success.

Most Popular

Tickets were first allocated for the winter event on Thursday, November 3, which sold out withing a week. The remainder of the tickets will be sold this Friday, November 25 - with another announcement of two extra features to be made on the same day.

Locals can stick their names in the film’s credits for as little as £10 or buy an advert to be shown before / after the show for £100 or £200 respectively. A single screening costs around £1250 to deliver, so donations help support the company (and the charity) to keep showcases free and accessible.

The summer showcase led by Inhouse Events CIC

Advertisement

Laura McSorley, Founder, Kindness Street Team, said: “This partnership will provide a massive amount of support for our charity. We support many homeless and vulnerable people, whether our friends are in homeless accommodation, in temporary accommodation, Sofa surfing or just finding life a bit difficult.

“Times are really difficult at the moment and with the energy crisis affecting us all, people are choosing to heat or eat. We want to ensure no one goes hungry. We aim to help and never judge.”

There will be a fully licensed Christmas themed pop up bar with festive cocktails, mulled wine, mulled cider and snacks as well as hot chocolate and soft drinks throughout the event. Titles include family favourites like Home Alone and The Grinch, cult classics Gremlins and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and, of course, Die Hard for the adults.

At the event, Inhouse Events CIC will collect donations of clothing, toiletries, and food for the Kindness Street Team. The team encourages every guest to bring one essential item per film screening as a simple and thoughtful gesture to help people most in need this Christmas.

Chet Capinker, Director, Inhouse Events CIC, said: “Following the popularity of our ‘Cults & Classics’ program at Queens Park Arena earlier this year, we knew there would be demand for a Christmas special, and there aren't a lot of spaces in Glasgow that can match the character of the Briggait.

“Our ambition to create inclusive experiences that combat isolation and bring communities together. With everyone feeling the rising cost of living, we feel it is more important than ever to use our own time and resources to do this. Similarly, we hope that people attending the event that can afford to make a small donation do so. This will allow us to continue making events accessible for those who cannot afford to take their friends and family out this Christmas.”

Advertisement

The full line-up of free films are as follows:

Friday - December 16

Home Alone (PG) | 18:00

Elf (PG) | 21:00 | This screening is for 18+

Saturday - December 17

The Grinch(PG) | 11:00

Advertisement

TBA | 14:00

Gremlins (12A) | 18:00

Die Hard (15) | 21:00 | This screening is for 18+

Sunday - December 18

The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) | 11:00

TBA | 14:00

Advertisement

Edwards Scissorhands (12) | 18:00

Love Actually (15) | 21:00 | This screening is for 18+