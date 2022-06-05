Gearing up for Lanimer Week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's going to be a big week for Lanimer Queen Elect Caitlin Stewart.

The first major event will be staged this Sunday, June 5, with the Kirkin’ of Lord Cornet Elect Derek McGuinness.

The procession will leave the Memorial Hall at 11.40am, heading to St Nicholas Parish Church for a service at noon.

Monday, June 6, will see the Perambulation of the Marches and the Shifting of the Standard, kicking off from Hope Street at 6pm.

The equestrian procession will leave St Leonard Street at 8pm, heading to the Cross for the Shifting of the Standard Ceremony at 8.15pm.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Official Lanimer Rideout will leave the Cross at 4.30pm. Traditional chases will be held at Lanark Racecourse from 6.30pm, with the presentation of trophies and the Loving Cup to the Lanimer Queen Elect, Caitlin Stewart, in New Lanark at 8.15pm.

And on Thursday, the town will come out in force to celebrate the first proper Lanimer Day since 2019.

This year's Lanimer Champion will be Lewis Hannah of Lanark Grammar School. It will be Lewis' second appearance in the court, having been an Outrider last year.

The 2022 Crowning Lady will be Karen Brown, who has been Court Convener for 12 years.

Gordon Gray, vice chairman of the committee, said: “There's an additional 12 children in the court this year as, due to the pandemic, there was a year when kids missed out. It’s going to be bigger than it's ever been!