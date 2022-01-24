Get ready for an out of this world experience at Silverburn

Take to the skies on board the Festival Wheel offering views for miles across Glasgow

Following the success of their last event, Spooktacular, Global Events and Attractions are back with Galactic Carnival from March 25 – April 18.

An out of this world experience, Galactic Carnival provides a four-hour unlimited ride wristband, with a variety of rides for thrill-seekers and families to go intergalactic supersonic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn, Galactic Carnival will offer something for everyone, complete with space-themed photo opportunities and delicious food and drink traders.

Zoe Taylor, Global Events and Attractions, said: “After the success of Spooktacular last year at Silverburn, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the centre.

"Throughout the pandemic we have seen a desire for outdoor affordable events that offer great value for money. We have created the Galactic Carnival for the people of Scotland to enjoy more rides, fun and make memories together.”

Fourteen rides have been confirmed, with more scheduled to be announced in the run up to Galactic Carnival.

Phase one includes: Sharp turns, 180 degrees and gravity defying drops on the Spinning Mouse Coaster, for the bravest thrill seeker.

‘Scream if you want to go faster’, the iconic Waltzers will leave your head spinning and wanting to go again and again as you spin out over the undulating floor.

Enjoy the the classic fairground staple with a thrilling ride in the electric car with friends on the Dodgems,

One of the most popular rides children, the Teacups are colourful, traditional and along with the Children Taxi, Bungee trampolines and Chair-o-planes, loads of fun for all the family.

The Festival Wheel gives passengers the best seat in the house with a view over Glasgow for miles.

Galactic Carnival’s wristband offers up to four hours of unlimited rides, with under-12s needing to be accompanied by a responsible adult and height restrictions apply to all rides.

A series of autism friendly sessions will take place from noon-4pm on March 31, and 5-9pm on April 4, offering visitors with autism and sensory processing disorders the chance to enjoy the rides with less queues and crowds.

During the autism friendly sessions: music will be turned off or very low, rides will be slower where possible, and the ride lights will still be on.

These sessions are open to anyone who believes the environment will benefit them, and friends and family are welcome to join too.

Galactic Carnival tickets provide unlimited access to all rides for the duration of the four-hour session alongside being able to explore the space-themed photo opportunities, food traders and bar, games and attractions.

Ticket prices are based on height rather than age, meaning if you’re tall enough to ride everything then you’ll need a different ticket to those who aren’t.

For those under 1.2 metres tickets cost £12 in advance or £17 on the door, while for those over 1.2m tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

A family ticket, for two adults and two children (height restrictions apply), costs £45 in advance or £65 on the door.

A limited number of non-rider tickets are available for each session costing £3 in advance or £4 on the door.