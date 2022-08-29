Giant three night benefit concert is being organised in Cumbernauld for the youngsters of Ukraine
A three date charity concert showcasing the talents of local youngsters is to be held at Cumbernauld Theatre to help the children of Ukraine.
Shakespeare’s Kids, who have already have an impressive charity profile, are going for the double after openly discussing their fears for by the plight of their young counterparts in the war zone.
Co-ordinator Sharon McNally explained: “A huge part of the ethos of Shakespeare's Kids is listening to our young people and putting them at the heart of the project, and the situation in Ukraine, and the plight of the children over there, impacted on them all greatly.
“We had previously launched the Kids For UNICEF Appeal around seven years ago when the crisis in Syria was unfolding, and working with Glasgow The Caring City and Cumbernauld Supporting Refugee's, we held a fundraising concert at The Westerwood Hotel with funds being distributed being all three charities. And so this seemed the perfect time to bring the project back.
Most Popular
“Our Patron, West End performer Kieran Brown, had also launched his West End For Ukraine Appeal and supported by fellow stars has raid around £8600 for UNICEF’s Ukraine Appeal and so it made sense to bring the project together with a target set at £10,000.”
The concerts will take place from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.
For more information see Page 4.