Glasgow among most affordable UK cities to live in, new research finds

Glasgow is one of the most affordable UK cities to live in, according to new research.

Budget Direct took to find out what the average cost of living is across different cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It looked at basic costs such as transport, utilities and rent and measured them against average salaries.

Glasgow was ranked as the second best city for cost of living, just behind Oxford.

Edinburgh ranked ninth, the only other Scottish city in the top 10, while no cities north of the border were among the worst for cost of living.

(Photo: Shutterstock)